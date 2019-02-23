3.1 earthquake reported near Bluffdale, Riverton area

SALT LAKE CITY – The USGS reported a 3.1 earthquake early Saturday morning that happened near Wood Hollow Ranchettes in Utah.

The earthquake occurred around 2:30 a.m. and was approximately 1.5 miles away from Bluffdale, and 3.6 miles away from Riverton.

This is one of several reported in Utah this month.

