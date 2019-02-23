× 3.1 earthquake reported near Bluffdale, Riverton area

SALT LAKE CITY – The USGS reported a 3.1 earthquake early Saturday morning that happened near Wood Hollow Ranchettes in Utah.

The earthquake occurred around 2:30 a.m. and was approximately 1.5 miles away from Bluffdale, and 3.6 miles away from Riverton.

This is one of several reported in Utah this month.

By our last count, this would be the 8th felt #earthquake this month. Report if you felt it here… https://t.co/AF7c6e1UUJ https://t.co/igbt97ke6x — Utah Emergency Mgmt (@UtahEmergency) February 23, 2019

For more information on recent earthquakes reported, see the list below:

