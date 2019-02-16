Another earthquake hits Utah in Bluffdale, Draper area

DRAPER, Utah — A magnitude 2.6 earthquake hit in Bluffdale Saturday evening.

Aftershocks are extremely common. It’s something we should always expect after any earthquake. Aftershocks can sometimes be the same size as the main quake. https://t.co/YymzbQScXP — Utah Emergency Mgmt (@UtahEmergency) February 17, 2019

University of Utah Seismograph Stations said the earthquake’s epicenter was near Redwood Road and Iron Horse Blvd.

Earlier Saturday, an earthquake hit near Fillmore Utah and was a magnitude 3.

On Friday morning, two earthquakes hit the Bluffdale area, causing residents’ homes to shake and some properties to suffer minimal damages.

The United States Geological Survey confirmed a Magnitude 3.2 quake hit first followed by a Magnitude 3.7 just after 5 a.m. Friday.

The Utah Department of Public Safety said the quakes are a reminder that Utah is “earthquake country.”

“We typically have around eight earthquakes a year that are magnitude 3,” a press release states. “We don’t expect that these earthquakes caused much, if any, damage.”