BLUFFDALE, Utah - Two earthquakes shook people awake near Bluffdale Friday morning.

The United States Geological Survey confirmed a Magnitude 3.2 quake hit first followed by a Magnitude 3.7 just after 5 a.m.

Did you feel them?

Do you have any damage?

David here reporting these cracks in his basement from the quake this morning... #Utah https://t.co/3F5RE6MT3A — Ben Winslow (@BenWinslow) February 15, 2019

