4.0-magnitude earthquake hits southwest of Fillmore

FILLMORE, Utah — A 4.0-magnitude earthquake hit Utah early Wednesday morning, and it’s the fourth quake above 3.0 to hit the Beehive State in the last week.

The US Geological Survey Station at University of Utah indicates the quake struck just after midnight Wednesday morning about 18 miles southwest of Fillmore.

The quake struck at a depth of about 3.6 miles.

A quake of this size does not generally cause significant damage, and there are no reports of injury.

A 3.0 magnitude quake hit nine miles south of Fillmore on Saturday, and two earthquakes in the Bluffdale area on Friday morning were felt by many in the Salt Lake Valley.

A smaller aftershock occurred in Bluffdale Saturday night. 

