Third earthquake of magnitude 3 or above in two days hits Utah

FILLMORE, Utah — Another magnitude 3 earthquake hit Utah Saturday, with the epicenter located around nine miles south of Fillmore.
The quake is the third above a magnitude 3 to be reported in the state in two days.
On Friday morning, two earthquakes hit the Bluffdale area, causing residents’ homes to shake and some properties to suffer minimal damages.
The United States Geological Survey confirmed a Magnitude 3.2 quake hit first followed by a Magnitude 3.7 just after 5 a.m. Friday.
The Utah Department of Public Safety said the quakes are a reminder that Utah is “earthquake country.”
“We typically have around eight earthquakes a year that are magnitude 3,” a press release states. “We don’t expect that these earthquakes caused much, if any, damage.”