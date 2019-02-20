× 2.6 earthquake reported 1.5 miles from Bluffdale

SALT LAKE CITY — The USGS reported a 2.6 earthquake occurred near Wood Hollow Ranchettes in Utah Wednesday evening.

The quake was roughly 1.5 miles away from Bluffdale, 3.7 miles away from Riverton and 5.5 miles away from Draper.

It’s one in a series of earthquakes and aftershocks felt in Utah this week. Earthquakes between 2-3.9 on the Richter scale are considered “minor.”

See the list below for our complete earthquake coverage from the past week:

4.0-magnitude earthquake hits southwest of Fillmore

Another earthquake hits Utah in Bluffdale, Draper area

Third earthquake of magnitude 3 or above in two days hits Utah

After two earthquakes in Utah reported, an expert weighs in on emergency preparedness

Minimal damage after pair of earthquakes hit near Bluffdale

Did you feel it? 2.6 magnitude earthquake hits Utah County