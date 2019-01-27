× Did you feel it? 2.6 magnitude earthquake hits Utah County

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A 2.6 magnitude earthquake hit Saratoga Springs Saturday night, the United States Geological Survey Earthquake Hazards Program said.

The earthquake occurred at 11:21 p.m., USGS said.

The Epicenter was at the tip of Utah Lake, near TalonsCove Golf Club.

Fox 13 viewers and locals on Facebook said the earthquake could be felt in areas of Lehi and Orem.

