Patient Utah nurse was arrested for protecting has died

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The patient Utah nurse Alex Wubbels was arrested for protecting, William “Bill” Gray, has died.

The Rigby Police said in a Facebook post Reserve Officer Gray died from his injuries Monday night.

Gray was injured on July 26 when a suspect fleeing from police crossed into oncoming lanes of traffic and collided with the semi-trailer Gray was driving along US 89 near Wellsville.

As Gray was unconscious in the burn ward at University of Utah Hospital, Nurse Alex Wubbels refused to allow Salt Lake City Police to perform a blood draw without Gray’s consent or without a warrant.

Det. Jeff Payne then arrested Wubbels, and the video of that encounter has sparked nationwide outrage, apologies, a criminal investigation, and potential changes to Utah law.