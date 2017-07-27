× Police identify suspect, victim after man fleeing from police killed in crash near Wellsville

WELLSVILLE, Utah — Police have released additional information about a deadly crash that occurred near Wellsville Wednesday as a driver fled from police.

According to the Logan Police Department, officers responded to 6200 South and Highway 89/91 in Wellsville after the deadly crash.

The crash occurred after Utah Highway Patrol received numerous 911 calls reporting an erratic driver, and troopers attempted a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck fled from troopers, and during the ensuing pursuit the driver veered into the oncoming lanes and struck a semi-truck head on.

The impact caused “an explosion and immediate fire”, and the driver of the semi truck was on fire when he got out of the vehicle. A trooper extinguished the fire, and the driver was taken to Logan Regional Hospital and then later air-lifted to University of Utah Hospital.

The driver of that semi-truck has been identified as William Gray of Rigby, Idaho. Gray is a reserve police officer for the Rigby Police Department. Wednesday Gray was listed as being in serious condition.

The driver of the Silverado who fled from police, identified Thursday as 26-year-old Marco Torres of Brigham City, died at the scene of the crash.