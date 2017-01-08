-
Storm topples iconic tunnel tree in northern California
-
Hate crimes bill returns to the Utah State Legislature
-
Needle exchange program works to limit spread of disease among addicts
-
Report details DEQ’s efforts on behalf of Utah’s environment in 2016
-
Woman faces attempted murder charge after stabbing in Kearns
-
-
Hundreds attend celebration of Bears Ears National Monument
-
Martin Shkreli kicked off Twitter, Periscope
-
Mom and boyfriend charged in alleged ‘rape-murder fantasy’ killing of teen
-
Trump Cabinet confirmation hearings begin Tuesday
-
Three inmates decapitated during Brazil’s third deadly prison riot in seven days
-
-
Jerusalem truck attack: Suspect, 4 slain soldiers identified
-
Video shows moment Fort Lauderdale airport gunman opened fire
-
Big Budah’s blog: A trio of twins and a call to serve