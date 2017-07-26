× One dead after driver fleeing police crashes into oncoming traffic; US 89/91 closed near Wellsville

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — One person is dead after a driver fleeing from police crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a semi-truck at the mouth of Sardine Canyon Wednesday.

The Utah Department of Transportation states US 89/91 is closed near Wellsville as a result of the crash, and drivers should use WB SR-101 and then SR-23 as an alternate route.

As of about 3 p.m., officials expected the closure to remain in place for another two or three hours.

US-89/91 Wellsville. Closed for 2-3 hours while the crash is investigated at SR-101. Traffic use WB SR-101, SR-23. — UDOT Region One (@UDOTRegionOne) July 26, 2017

Fox 13 News first heard report of the deadly crash around 2:00 p.m.

Lt. Lee Perry of the Utah Highway Patrol said troopers were trying to locate a reckless driver, and when the driver spotted authorities they sped away.

A brief pursuit ensued before the driver crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a semi-truck head-on. The driver who was fleeing from police was killed on impact.

There were no other serious injuries reported.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Perry said the Logan Police Department will be handling the investigation into the fatal crash. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.