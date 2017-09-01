Utah nurse Alex Wubbels responds to apology from SLC Mayor, Chief of Police

SALT LAKE CITY — Alex Wubbels, the Utah nurse who was arrested for refusing an officer’s demand to get a blood draw from an unconscious patient without a warrant, has responded to the apologies offered by Salt Lake City’s Mayor and Chief of Police.

The apologies came in response to videos captured in July of this year that show a Salt Lake City Police officer dragging a screaming Wubbels toward a police car and arresting her.

The arrest came after Wubbels tried to explain to the officer that she could not allow a blood draw on a patient unless the patient is under arrest, gave consent or with a warrant from a judge.

The video was widely shared on social media after Wubbels and her attorney showed the footage in a press conference Thursday.

Wubbels released this statement Friday afternoon, saying she had received calls from both Mayor Jackie Biskupski and Chief of Police Mike Brown.

“This morning, I received a call from the Mayor of Salt Lake City and the Chief of Police. They both offered me personal apologies, which I felt were sincere. I have accepted those apologies, and I look forward to working with both of them to help promote further civil dialogue and education. The common goal of all public service professionals should be to provide the best care to our fellow citizens. The outpouring of support has been beyond what I could have imagined. Since the incident, the City has taken this matter seriously, and I believe that positive change will occur.”