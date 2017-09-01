Salt Lake City mayor, police chief respond to “unacceptable” nurse arrest video

SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski and Police Chief Mike Brown held a news conference Friday to express concern and outrage over video showing police arresting a nurse at the University of Utah hospital.

“Like many of you, I watched the video of police officers interacting with University of Utah Medical Center nurse Alex Wubbles for the first time through the media late yesterday,” Mayor Biskupski said in a statement. “What I saw is completely unacceptable to the values of my Administration and of the values of the Salt Lake City Police Department. I extend a personal apology to Ms. Wubbles for what she has been through for simply doing her job.”

Biskupski said an Internal Affairs investigation is examining the actions of Detective Jeff Payne.

Chief Brown urged citizens to, “trust in the process” as well as in the Salt Lake City Police Department.

“It is my sincere desire to get back to a very cooperative, respectful, and friendly relationship with our ‘brothers and sisters in white’ we work so closely with,” Brown said. “Salt Lake City Police Officers have a very soft spot in our hearts for all medical professionals. We know that if we are ever hurt in the line of duty, it is their caring hands that will perhaps save our lives one day.”

Chief Brown said within 12 hours of release body cam footage was reviewed and the internal affairs investigation started.

Within 24 hours of this incident, he said, the Salt Lake City Police Department took steps to ensure this will never happen again.

“To date, we have suspended the officer from the blood draw program. We have already replaced our blood draw policy with a new policy. All remaining officers on the blood draw program have reviewed, and are operating under the new policy and protocol,” said Brown.

Gov. Gary Herbert (R-Utah) also weighed in on the incident Friday.

The footage of Alex Wubbels' arrest is disturbing. We trust that the @slcpd will quickly respond and rectify the situation. — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) September 1, 2017

“I take these incidences very seriously,” Biskupski said. “Since I took office, I have been working with Salt Lake City Police Department to increase our use of de-escalation techniques and we have had great success, and this incident is a troubling set back to those efforts.”

“No medical professional in Salt Lake City should be hindered from performing their duties, and certainly not be fearful of the police officers they so often partner with to save lives.”

Following the incident, Salt Lake City Police commanders met with University of Utah hospital administration. Chief Brown said they immediately changed policies that may have been a factor in this encounter, and the officer’s duties have been modified.

“I believe we can learn from mistakes and from building strong relationships with everyone we work with and serve. By doing that we become a stronger police department,” said Brown.