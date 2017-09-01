Full Video: Nurse arrested at University of Utah hospital after refusing police blood draw request

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police body cameras captured video of the arrest of University of Utah Hospital nurse Alex Wubbels on July 26, 2017. The video shows Wubbels -citing hospital policy- refusing to allow Salt Lake City Police to draw blood from a tractor trailer driver who was injured in a head-on collision.

The footage shows Wubbels screaming and crying as she is dragged outside, handcuffed and placed in a police car as several hospital employees follow along and try to mitigate the situation.