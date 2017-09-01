Fox 13 Harvey Relief Telethon Now Until 10PM: Call 801-401-9288 to Donate

Full Video: Nurse arrested at University of Utah hospital after refusing police blood draw request

Posted 5:04 pm, September 1, 2017, by , Updated at 05:18PM, September 1, 2017

Police body cameras captured video of the arrest of University of Utah Hospital nurse Alex Wubbels on July 26, 2017.  The video shows Wubbels -citing hospital policy- refusing to allow Salt Lake City Police to draw blood from a tractor trailer driver who was injured in a head-on collision.

The footage shows Wubbels screaming and crying as she is dragged outside, handcuffed and placed in a police car as several hospital employees follow along and try to mitigate the situation.

 