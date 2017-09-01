Salt Lake County DA requests criminal investigation into arrest of Utah nurse

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — As the story of a Utah nurse arrested after upholding a policy on drawing blood from patients gains nationwide attention, the Salt Lake County District Attorney is requesting a criminal investigation into the matter.

Alex Wubbels was arrested July 26 after she refused an officer’s demand to allow a blood draw on a semi truck driver critically injured in a crash when a suspect fleeing from police hit him head-on.

As Wubbels explained the policy and her supervisor backed her up via speaker phone, the officer suddenly declared “we’re done here” and arrested Wubbels. Video of the nurse screaming as she is dragged out the hospital and arrested went viral after it was released at a press conference Thursday.

Friday, DA Sim Gill stated he is requesting a criminal investigation after receiving numerous complaints about the issue.

“In fairness to all those involved I have requested a criminal investigation into the incident so that the District Attorneys office could screen the matter after gathering all the facts,” Gill stated. “Our office had not received any materials on the matter thus far and in the interest of justice and given the prima facie evidence a criminal investigation is warranted.”

Gill said that both Mayor Jackie Biskupski and Chief of Police Mike Brown have agreed such an investigation is appropriate.

“I thank them for their commitment to transparency and institutional accountability,” Gill states. “Injustice against one is an injustice against all. Everyone deserves a fair process and institutional accountability is our collective responsibility.”

