Patient Utah nurse was arrested for protecting remains in critical condition

SALT LAKE CITY — The patient Utah nurse Alex Wubbels was arrested for protecting in Salt Lake City earlier this summer remains in critical condition, according to an update from a family spokesman.

William “Bill” Gray was injured on July 26 when a suspect fleeing from police crossed into oncoming lanes of traffic and collided with the semi-trailer Gray was driving along US 89 near Wellsville.

As Gray was unconscious in the burn ward at University of Utah Hospital, Nurse Alex Wubbels refused to allow Salt Lake City Police to perform a blood draw without Gray’s consent or without a warrant. Det. Jeff Payne then arrested Wubbels, and the video of that encounter has sparked nationwide outrage, apologies, a criminal investigation, and potential changes to Utah law.

The Gray family said through a spokesman that as of Monday Gray remains in critical condition at the University of Utah Burn Center, where he has already undergone numerous procedures that include three skin grafts.

The family says his hands were severely burned and Gray will need surgeries and “extensive therapy as he recovers.”

Gray’s wife, April Gray, stated in the press release she is grateful for Wubbels efforts on behalf of her husband.

“I’m glad she was protecting my husband and I love our police community,” she said. “I’m deeply grateful to the Logan police officers who helped Bill on the scene of the accident, as well as all the medical staff who have treated him since then. They have all been wonderful.”

April has been taking time off from work to be with her husband as he recovers, and she said she is grateful for the support they’ve received since the crash.

Gray has been a semi-truck driver for eight years and has served as a reserve police officer in Rigby for five years.

Two donations accounts have been created to assist the Gray family.

The Bill Gray Accident Fund can be found on GoFundMe, or donations can be made to the William Gray Fund at a Zion’s Bank located at 149 West Main Street in Rexburg, Idaho.