Hate crimes bill signed into law in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — In a ceremony at the Utah State Capitol, Governor Gary Herbert signed the hate crimes bill into law.

The bill, which has been run for years without advancing in the legislature, finally passed in the 2019 session. It will add enhanced penalties to crimes like race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and ethnicity. To win over opponents, supporters added categories like age, homelessness, matriculation and political expression.

