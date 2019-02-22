DA files assault but not hate crime charges after video shows apparent homophobic attack in Salt Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A man has been charged with assault and threatening with a dangerous weapon but not a hate crime after a video of an apparently homophobic attack in Salt Lake City was shared widely on social media.

The Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office announced Friday they have filed charges against Carlo Alazo for his alleged attack on Salvador Trejo and others in a group he was with that night.

The incident occurred February 16 in downtown Salt Lake City near 341 South Main Street.

A charging document states Trejo was with a group of friends when he heard Alazo, who was on the phone nearby, make a comment about "standing by a gay guy".

When Trejo reacted to that remark, Alazo became more belligerent and started calling Trejo and the other men in the group "fa----" along with making other derogatory comments directed at the women in the group.

Alazo then asked if Trejo was gay and then hit the man when he said that he was, the document states. The blow ended up striking Trejo's cell phone rather than his person.

Alazo then shoved one of the women and pulled out a knife, which he ultimately dropped, the document states.

Alazo is charged with one count of threatening or using a dangerous weapon in a fight or quarrel as a class A misdemeanor, and two counts of assault as class B misdemeanors.

Alazo faces up to one year in jail for the weapons charge and 6 months each for the assault counts.

"The District Attorney’s Office expresses it thanks to Salt Lake City Police Department for their diligent and dedicated professionalism in the investigation of the case, and thanks the members of the community for their assistance in getting information to the police department and helping bring these charges forward," the press release states.

DA Sim Gill said his office did not charge Alazo with a hate crime because of the way Utah's hate crime statute is written rather than because of the details of the case itself.

Federal prosecutors recently stepped in to file hate crime charges of their own in another local case due to a similar issue in prosecuting an assault at a tire shop last year.

The Utah State Legislature is considering a revised hate crime statute, which passed through a Senate committee earlier this week on an unanimous vote.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.