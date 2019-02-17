Police: Suspect seen on video assaulting gay man in Salt Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Police in Salt Lake City are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who was seen on video attacking a man who stated that he was gay.

Sal Trejo, who posted the dramatic video, said the incident happened Saturday night in downtown Salt Lake City.

"My friends and I were assaulted by this homophobic man in downtown Salt Lake City last night," Trejo wrote. "Anyone know him? The police are interested in having a chat with him."

Trejo said that he and his friends were at a bar called "Rest" downtown, and when they stepped outside to wait for an Uber, the man in the video approached them, and began to make remarks on what Trejo and his friends were wearing. He also made misogynistic comments about girls who were part of the group, Trejo said.

Trejo stated that he began filming because he was scared for the group's safety. Soon after, the man asked if Trejo was gay. When Trejo said he was, the man allegedly punched him.

Mayor Jackie Biskupski took to Twitter Sunday to condemn the attack and said police are looking into the incident.

Warning: The video below contains graphic language.

This has been reported to SLCPD and is being investigated. https://t.co/xNgxTDzyKH — Mayor J. Biskupski (@slcmayor) February 18, 2019

Utah State Senator Derek Kitchen, D-Salt Lake City, reacted to the video, saying it was time for Utah's Legislature to act on hate crimes legislation.

It’s time for the UT Legislature to act on hate crimes legislation #utpol #utsenate https://t.co/trV0am0cz9 — Derek Kitchen (@derekkitchen) February 18, 2019

Sgt. Brandon Shearer with the Salt Lake City Police Department said that investigators are treating the case as a hate crime. Anyone with information was asked to call 801-799-3000.