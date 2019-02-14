Torn banner replaced, another pride flag raised in solidarity after vandalism at Salt Lake City restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A damaged pride flag has been replaced, and at least one more rainbow banner is flying in Salt Lake City for Valentine's Day in a show of solidarity.

Laziz Kitchen posted a photo earlier this week after the pride flag that hangs outside the restaurant was destroyed.

At the time, the restaurant stated they received numerous offers to replace the flag and that the vandalism would not stop them from being an accepting place.

Thursday the restaurant posted an update, which shows a new pride flag hanging outside the front door.

"Love is....for everyone. No matter who you love, how you love, how many people you love, where you love, in what language you love, in what country, practicing any religion, what skin color you love, what gender and sex you love, we strongly believe that your love is deserving and worth all kinds of celebration," the post stated in part. "We hope all of you take the time today to love big and love loud."

The post also expressed gratitude for Caputo's Market, another downtown restaurant, for showering them with "love and solidarity."

Caputo's Market posted Thursday as well, stating they have hung a pride flag from their location in a show of support.

"Today is about love, right?" the post begins. "We couldn't think of a better way to start Valentine's Day than an expression of solidarity."