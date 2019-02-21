× Hate crimes bill passes Utah Senate committee unanimously

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill to strengthen hate crime laws in Utah is one step closer to becoming law after passing through a Senate committee hearing Thursday.

The vote in favor of the bill was unanimous.

Thursday’s meeting of the Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement, and Criminal Justice Standing Committee was packed with onlookers as Sen. Daniel Thatcher presented his legislation.

“From time to time, there are crimes that violate others’ civil rights,” Thatcher told the committee. “There are crimes that are perpetrated for the specific purpose to destroy the sense of community, the sense of safety…”

The bill would strengthen hate crime statutes Utah. The current hate crime statute only allows for enhancements to misdemeanor counts and not felony cases.

Earlier this week, federal prosecutors filed hate crime charges in a racially motivated assault in Salt Lake City after local prosecutors said their hands were tied.

One of those prosecutors, Salt Lake County DA Sim Gill, testified in support of Thatcher’s measure Thursday.

“It is long overdue,” Gill said. “For those people directly affected, this is not an academic exercise.”

Gill also revealed that someone screamed “Sand N—–, go home or we will F—— kill you!” as he left a courthouse after 9/11. He said he understands the issue both personally and professionally.

Thatcher celebrated earlier in the week after learning his bill would get a hearing this session.

The bill has faced a rough road in the Utah State Legislature. Sen. Thatcher has repeatedly proposed the bill and it has gone nowhere. Last week, he told FOX 13 he feared the bill had stalled in the Senate.

This year, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said it did not oppose the bill (it has expressed concerns about it in the past)

Now that it has passed committee, the bill will go before the full Senate and eventually the House for debate.

