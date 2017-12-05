× Utah man sentenced to life in prison for Easter Sunday murder in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah – A judge sentenced Jeffrey Shepherd to life in prison for murdering Matthew Holt, 46, back on Easter Sunday in South Salt Lake.

He will be eligible for parole in 15 years.

Through his attorney, Shepherd expressed “deep regret and sorrow” to Holt’s family Tuesday.

In court, Shepherd said drug use was a large factor in his “bad choices.”

During the sentencing, the judge ordered a moment of silence to illustrate the last 20 seconds of Holt’s life during the robbery and struggle when he knew he would die.