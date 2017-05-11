$10K reward offered in Matthew Holt murder case; police release new photos of suspect vehicle

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — The family of Matthew Holt is offering up to $10,000 for original information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Holt’s murder on Easter Sunday in South Salt Lake.

According to the South Salt Lake Police Department, Holt was shot and killed in a parking lot near 3200 South and 900 West April 16.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area of the Jordan River Parkway Trail between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. that day to contact them.

Police also provided three new photos of a suspect vehicle Thursday. The car is described as a Chevrolet Sonic Hatchback with a sunroof. The vehicle is a a model year between 2012 and 2016.

Anyone who has information about the suspect vehicle or the murder of Holt, or who was in the area during the times mentioned above, is asked to call South Salt Lake PD at 801-840-4000. All calls are confidential and callers may remain anonymous.