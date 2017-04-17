× South Salt Lake Police discover body with gunshot wound in parking lot

SOUTH SALT LAKE, UTAH — A body with a gunshot wound was discovered in a parking lot on Easter Sunday.

Jack Carruth, South Salt Lake Chief of Police, said police were dispatched to 3200 South and 900 West around 2:45 p.m. where they discovered a deceased 46-year-old Matthew Holt of South Jordan in a late model black Mazda passenger car.

According to Carruth, the car was parked in a parking lot with the driver’s door opened.

Police said the gunshot wound doesn’t appear to be self-inflicted.

If anyone has information of a person in the area of 3200 South and 900 West on Easter Sunday between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., information of Holt or the car to please contact South Salt Lake Police Dispatch at 801-840-4000.