Police arrest suspect in South Salt Lake homicide

TOOELE, Utah — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide that happened in South Salt Lake in mid-April.

An off-duty South Salt Lake officer tracked down 35-year-old Jeffery Ray Shepherd in Tooele Sunday night. The officer, who lives in Tooele, spotted what he thought might be the suspect’s vehicle – a silver Chevy Sonic hatchback.

Local officers and South Salt Lake detectives converged on the scene and arrested Shepherd. Shepherd was booked into jail Monday morning.

Shepherd is suspected of killing 46-year-old Matthew Holt, who was found shot to death in a parking lot near 3200 South and 900 West in South Salt Lake on April 16.

Shepherd faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and evidence tampering. He will likely make his first court appearance later this week.

