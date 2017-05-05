Daggett Co. jail employees charged; accused of ‘initiating’ inmates with Taser, K9 attacks

DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah – Five former Daggett County Jail employees, including the former Daggett County Sheriff, are now facing charges after for criminal misconduct involving inmates.

“The alleged actions of at least one defendant constitute unbelievably inhumane conduct and a reprehensible miscarriage of justice and the actions of all the defendants are inexcusable,” Attorney General Sean Reyes said Friday.

The Attorney General charged former Daggett County Sheriff Jerry R. Jorgensen with failing to safely keep inmates, official misconduct and obstruction of justice.

At the end of April, Jorgensen resigned, two months after 80 inmates were moved from the Daggett County Jail amid allegations of employee misconduct.

According to the AG’s Office, former Daggett County Sheriff Deputy Joshua Cox is facing nine felony and two misdemeanor counts, including aggravated assault, transporting a dangerous weapon into the secure area of a correctional facility, theft, and reckless endangerment.

Official statements show Cox is accused of unlawfully bringing a Taser into a secured area and using it on inmates multiple times, promising them a case of soda if they could endure it for five seconds.

Cox is also accused of giving a Taser to an inmate to threaten and scare another inmate.

Documents show Cox allegedly used a Taser on woodworking shop crew inmates as a form of “initiation.”

According to the documents, Cox brought uncertified police K9s into the jail and made inmates hold the dog training apparatus “so he could teach uncertified K9s basic obedience training.”

The K9s bit two inmates during that incident.

Former Daggett County Sheriff Deputy Ben Lail was charged with one felony for aggravated assault.

Documents state Lail pointed and sparked a Taser at a woman’s feet while telling her, “OK, you’re done. Now get back to class.”

This caused the woman to fear for her safety.

Misdemeanor charges were also filed against former Daggett County Sheriff Deputies Rodrigo Toledo and Logan Walker for official misconduct.

Toledo and Walker are accused of witnessing Cox use a Taser multiple times on inmates and not intervening or stopping Cox.

Utah Department of Corrections Executive Director Rollin Cook said the charges stem from a department investigation into misconduct and criminal allegations at the county jail, including assaults on state inmates, mismanagement, inappropriate behavior between staff and inmates and unsafe correctional practices.

Cook sent Fox 13 News this statement: