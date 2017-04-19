× Two officers fired, commander resigns after investigation at Daggett County Jail

DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah — Two corrections officers have been fired and a jail commander has resigned about two months after 80 inmates were moved from the Daggett County Jail amid allegations of employee misconduct.

The Utah Department of Corrections announced the transfer of the inmates back in February as they investigated misconduct on the part of jail employees.

According to a press release from the Daggett County Sheriff’s Office released Wednesday, that investigation has resulted in the termination of the two corrections officer who were placed on paid administrative leave in February.

County and Utah DOC officials also accepted the resignation of the jail commander.

“As the investigation is still ongoing, there will not be any information released on the allegations at this time,” the press release concludes.

The names of the employees who were terminated or who resigned were not released. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.