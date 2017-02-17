× 80 inmates transferred from Daggett Co. Jail after allegations of employee misconduct

DRAPER, Utah — The Utah Department of Corrections has temporarily moved 80 inmates from the Daggett County Jail to the Utah State Prison in Draper as they investigate allegations of misconduct by jail employees.

According to a press release, the UDC learned of allegations of inappropriate actions and immediately took action to ensure inmates were safe, including the immediate transfer of three inmates on February 3 for their safety.

The Daggett County Sheriff’s Office said two corrections officers have been put on administrative leave.

“The Utah Department of Corrections places the safety of the inmates in our custody as a top priority,” Executive Director Rollin Cook stated. “We take these allegations seriously, and it is in the best interests of our staff and inmates to move them out of Daggett County so a thorough investigation can be conducted.”

UDC contracts with 21 county jails across Utah to house about 1,600 inmates, the press release states.

“Through close monitoring of our jail contracts, we have confidence these allegations are isolated to one county,” Cook stated. “We will continue to work with the Sheriff toward a resolution and appreciate his cooperation from the beginning of this issue.”

The press release did not offer specific details about the alleged misconduct. The UDC has been conducting interviews with staff and inmates and is initiating a jail review in coordination with county officials, Police Officer Standards and Training, the Utah Attorney General’s Office and the FBI.

“A final decision on the future placement of inmates in Daggett County will be made once the situation is resolved,” the release states.

The UDC states that family members who have questions about their loved ones who were incarcerated at the jail can call 801-545-5536 for information.