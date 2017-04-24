× Daggett County Sheriff resigns amid allegations of employee misconduct

DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah – Daggett County Sheriff Jerry R. Jorgensen has resigned.

His resignation comes about two months after 80 inmates were moved from the Daggett County Jail amid allegations of employee misconduct.

Last week two corrections officers were fired and a jail commander resigned.

Director of Communications/Government Records with the Utah Attorney General’s Office, Daniel Burton, sent Fox 13’s Ben Winslow this statement.