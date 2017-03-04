× Warm weather in northern Utah expected to give way to snow, strong winds Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY – While many locations are enjoying warm weather Saturday, snow and strong winds are expected to arrive in parts of Utah Sunday.

The recent warm-up led to warnings of possible flooding in Box Elder and Cache counties, areas of which have been saturated due to snowmelt recently, and an approaching cold front is likely to bring snow to the state Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said snow should arrive in northern Utah and parts of Wyoming late Sunday afternoon or evening. Snow is expected to accumulate on roadways, including I-15, from the Idaho border south to Cove Fort. See the maps below for the anticipated impacts to roads.

It may be hard to believe, but snow is coming Sunday! pic.twitter.com/oAJ4QyiztU — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) March 4, 2017

Weather Alert: Road snow/slush SUN late afternoon through early MON, including all I-80, most of I-15. @TravelWiseUtah @UtahTrucking pic.twitter.com/yXTjx0AR8a — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) March 4, 2017

Snow is expected to continue overnight Sunday and potentially into Monday, possibly impacting the morning commute.

Fox 13 Meteorologist Brek Bolton anticipates mountainous areas will see between 16-24 inches during the storm, while valley areas will see lesser amounts.

Logan and Ogden could see 3 to 7 inches each, while Salt Lake City, Park City, Tooele and Provo are all expected to see between 2 and 5 inches.

Snow isn’t the only weather issue expected to impact the Beehive State Sunday, as the NWS expects high winds across much of the state. Gusts between 55-65 mph may be seen in some areas, with gusts between 40-55 predicted across much of southern and western Utah.

Is it windy where you are today? It will only get stronger Sunday! #utwx pic.twitter.com/djlUkmfkx4 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) March 4, 2017

Click here for the latest weather advisories for your area, and stay ahead of the winter weather with Fox 13’s news and weather apps. You can also track the storms with our interactive maps and radar.

Road condition information is also avaialble via UDOT’s commuter link.