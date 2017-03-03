Hydrologist warns Cache, Box Elder county residents about potential flooding this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHERN UTAH -- For many folks here in Utah, it is going to be a glorious spring-like weekend with clear skies and warmer temperatures. But for folks in parts of northern Utah, particularly in Cache and Box Elder counties, they will be on guard for more possible flooding.

Hydrologists with the National Weather Service issued a warning for northern Utah, an area that has already been saturated with water due to recent snow and rain storms.

And the warm temperatures that most of us will be enjoying will likely melt snow pack that's already on farm fields and in the hills and mountains above those fields.

“And that warm-up is going to melt snow on those fields, and they are so saturated now and they have had so much basement flooding and field flooding that it’s just going to pump up the water in that area and cause them a little more problems,” said Brian McInerney, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service

And then immediately following the warm-up comes another anticipated cool down. It’s a weather pattern that is expected to bring more moisture in the form of snow to much of the state, in particular to northern Utah.

“And any kind of rain event that’s of any intensity is really going to make these issues come back, and they’re going to feel more pain,” McInerney said. “So we warn for that, for the weekend, just to say you’re going to get some more basement flooding, most likely, those are the people who have already had it. And we may see additional water on the fields.”

So this is a word of warning to folks in Northern Utah, especially those who have already experienced field and basement flooding: You may experience some more of that over the next 48 to 72 hours.