Strong winds cause damage, power outages across Utah ahead of overnight snowstorm

SALT LAKE CITY -- Strong winds toppled a semi-trailer, destroyed several trees and caused power outages in Utah Sunday, and a dust storm in Beaver County caused five separate crashes as visibility fell to "zero."

Les Whitney, Director of Emergency Service for Beaver County, said they responded to five distinct crashes involving five cars and one semi-trailer on a short stretch of SR-21 about 2 miles south of Milford just before 5 p.m.

"The cause of that would be zero visibility," Whitney said.

A dust storm created by the strong winds contributed to the crashes, all of which happened in a stretch of about 1.5 miles. Whitney said one person was taken to a hospital via ambulance while others were treated at the scene or taken to hospitals in private vehicles.

Video shot in Iron County near Beryl shows a dust storm in that region hampering visibility.

About 2,668 Rocky Mountain Power customers are without service in the areas of Kamas, Oakley and Wanship in Summit County, and the outage is due to wind. Another wind-related outage left hundreds of customers without power in Delta and Sutherland, but Rocky Mountain Power says that outage has been restored.

Another outage is affecting 1,528 customers in Mapleton, though the cause of that outage is unknown at this time. An outage of an unknown cause in Santaquin has been restored.

A semi hauling an empty trailer tipped over on westbound I-80 near mile post 79 Sunday morning. The trailer was empty and the driver of the semi was not injured.

Many areas of Utah saw winds between 40 and 60 mph Sunday, with gusts of 77 mph reported at Great Salt Lake Marina and 90 mph at Vernon Hill in the Tooele desert. Cities in the northern Wasatch Front saw winds in the 50 mph range while in the Salt Lake Valley top wind speeds ranged from 42 mph in Riverton to 64 mph near the University of Utah.

The gusts toppled several trees, including several in Midvale and at least one in Murray. See the photos below for a look at some of the damage.

The wind is just one of several weather issues expected to impact Utahns, as snow arrived Sunday evening and is expected to continue into Monday.

Mother Nature is going to put on quite a show today! Here are a few things you might experience. #utwx pic.twitter.com/q7ZrZRSQix — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) March 5, 2017

