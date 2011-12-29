Flood Advisory

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a



* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Central Salt Lake County in northern Utah…



* Until 745 AM MDT



* Lingering flooding from earlier heavy rainfall continues to be

reported across the Salt Lake Valley, and the flood advisory is

being extended. Numerous reports of flooded low lying areas and

intersections have been reported, particularly from South Salt

Lake east into the Sugarhouse area.



* Although rainfall is winding down across the Salt Lake Valley,

residual runoff will continue to result in flooding of low lying

areas. Motorists should use caution this morning and be prepared

for standing water on area roadways.



Some locations that will experience flooding include Salt Lake

City, Sugarhouse, West Valley City, Sandy, Murray, West Jordan,

Taylorsville, Draper, Riverton, Cottonwood Heights, Midvale,

Holladay, South Salt Lake, Bluffdale, Millcreek, and East Millcreek.



