Nevada Governor declares state of emergency for Elko County amid flooding

ELKO COUNTY, Nev. — Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval declared a state of emergency Friday for Elko County in response to flooding in the area.

Gov. Sandoval also activated the Nevada National Guard to assist with emergency flood responses throughout the county, including air support for residents in Montello.

“We have recently witnessed the devastation of flooding and experienced the benefit of preparation and early response. The State will continue to assist and make all resources available to communities experiencing flooding throughout the weekend,” stated Governor Brian Sandoval. “The Division of Emergency Management will coordinate requests from our local partners and dispatch resources to all affected communities.”

The Nevada Division of Forestry has already dispatched crews to assist with flood control. The Nevada Division of Emergency Management will coordinate to make state resources available to those affected by the flooding.

The flooding has also impacted northern Utah, closing roads and creating issues in Box Elder and Cache counties as well as flooding homes in Garden City.