ELKO, Nev. – This is what it looks like in Elko and nearby areas of Nevada.

Elko County Sheriff Jim Pitts said flooding caused numerous issues Tuesday night.

Drivers got cars stuck in the water but those inside made it out unharmed.

He said Highway 93 is closed after flood waters covered the roadway.

The water has since receded but the highway remains closed as the Nevada Dept. of Transportation inspects it for damage.

Officials have not said when the roadway will reopen.