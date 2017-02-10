Canal breach leads to flooding in Garden City homes, roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARDEN CITY, Utah — At least three Garden City homes were flooded Friday morning after a nearby canal breached, pouring water down the hillside in the Harbor Village subdivision.

The canal, which is more than 100 years old, was filled to the brim with snow and weakened by recent heavy rainfall.

Jill Sparrow, who owns a cabin in Garden City, said she was notified early Friday morning that an alarm at her cabin went off.

"We have at least two or three feet of water in our basement and, at this point, it's still gushing in the back window and just floating through. Our fridge is turned upside-down and floating and furniture's floating," Sparrow said.

Garden City officials strongly recommend that people who own homes in the area should take precautions to prevent flooding damage.

"Cabin owners should come up and at least maybe make some efforts to sandbag their own places, if need be. Sandbags and sand are gonna be available at the Garden City offices and we'll keep them supplied," said Bryce Nielson, Rich County Emergency Services.

Flood waters have also crossed over U.S. 89 toward the Bear Lake State Park Marina.

Watch FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates.