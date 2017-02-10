Flooding closes roads in Cache, Box Elder counties

NORTHERN UTAH — Areas of Utah are experiencing flooding as rainfall pairs with snowmelt, and there are numerous road closures in Cache and Box Elder counties as a result.

According to a press release from Cache County Friday, the following roads are closed or washed out:

Smithfield Canyon Road

Ivan’s Hollow (High Creek Road) Cove

1400 South from 3200 West to 3600 WEst

5400 West from Mendon Road to 2400 South, Mendon

1100 East/1400 East from 11800 North to 11600 North in Richmond

Several other roads are not closed but are under “Extreme Caution Advisories”:

Yonk/Baker Loop Road (000 and 600 North), Mendon

1800 South from 2400 West to 3200 West, Young Ward

3200 West from Mendon Road to 2200 South, Young Ward

3800 West from 2200 South, Young Ward

East Canyon Road, Avon

Nibley City took to Twitter, asking residents to postpone laundry and showers due to the sewer system reaching maximum capacity. An alert on the city’s website also urged residents to pump floodwater into the street rather than into the sewer system.

SEWER @ MAX CAPACITY! Additional water going into drains may result in sewer back up. Postpone laundry, showers,… https://t.co/y36T3b0flw — Nibley City (@NibleyCity) February 10, 2017

In Hyrum, the Bureau of Reclamation is monitoring the Hyrum Dam due to high reservoir flow and the high likelihood of increased water releases from the dam. Reclamation issued an emergency Action Plan Response Level I Friday, which is the least serious of three response levels.

“This action is a precautionary and responsible measure to ensure proper communication among response and management agencies, as well as appropriate monitoring during this high inflow event,” said Wayne Pullan, Reclamation’s Provo Area Office Manager. “There is no foreseeable threat at this time to public safety or property.”

Visit Cache County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook for updates on road closures and other advisories.

In Box Elder County, deputies confirm Nevada State Route 233/Utah State Route 30 breached about one mile west of the Utah-Nevada border, and Union Pacific Rail Road tracks were also compromised. Friday officials said the highway and UPPR grade are both closed with an unknown date of repair.

Pilot Mountain Road is impassable from south of Lucin.

The Auto Tour Loop near Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge is closed due to water issues. The refuge itself is also closed.

4400 West in Elwood City has experienced some sluffing on the road shoulder. The road is not compromised at this time but is being monitored.

Naf Road is open to high profile vehicles only, as water is crossing in several areas. Despite efforts to shore those areas up with rocks, the roads are still beginning to wash out.

There are reports of water running over 25600 North in Snowville.

Cutler Dam has increased their release of water, and the flow is currently at 6,500 cubic feet per second. That flow could peak at 9000 CFS by Sunday.

Visit Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook for updates on road closures and other advisories.

There were also homes flooded in Garden City after a canal breach.