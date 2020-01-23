× Father who survived Grantsville shooting thanks community for support

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — Colin Haynie, the father who survived a shooting that killed four family members, speaks for the first time since the tragedy.

In an interview with FOX 13, Haynie wanted to thank the community for their support during a difficult time.

“It’s been friends and family and the outreach of the community. I would just like to comment on an experience that we had yesterday. We were going to the cemetery to go pick out plots, which is not a pleasant experience. But as we were going down the street, we saw these kids putting out these yellow ribbons and so after we’d gone to the cemetery, we returned and I asked the driver if he would pull over so we could just talk to a couple of them. Because we are so appreciative of what they are doing. It’s that love and that outreach that strengthens us and this isn’t limited to my family, many people are grieving and we just want to let them know that we appreciate all of the support that we’ve been getting and yeah, we just appreciate all that support and love.”

Colin Haynie’s 16-year-old son, Colin Jeffrey (CJ) Haynie, has been charged for shooting and killing his mother and three siblings.

On Jan. 17, Colin lost his wife, 52-year-old Consuelo Alejandra Haynie, and three of his children, 15-year-old Alexis Haynie, 14-year-old Mathew Haynie and 12-year-old Milan Haynie.

According to a probable cause statement, CJ waited at his Grantsville home and shot and killed four of his family members as they returned home.

Haynie survived after being shot in the leg and wrestling the gun away from his son. CJ told his father during the struggle that his goal was to kill everyone inside the home except himself.

Both Haynie and CJ were transported to a local hospital by an unnamed party. While on the way to the hospital, CJ confessed to the driver and dispatch that he had killed his mother and three siblings.

Funeral services will be held for the Haynie family on Friday, Jan. 24 at noon in the Grantsville Stake Center, located at 550 E. Durfee St in Grantsville.

