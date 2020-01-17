Grantsville Police: Suspect in custody after shooting leaves 4 dead, 1 injured

Posted 8:13 pm, January 17, 2020, by , and , Updated at 09:18PM, January 17, 2020

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — Police are investigating a shooting in Grantsville that left four people dead and one injured Friday night.

According to Grantsville Police, one suspect is in custody in connection to the homicide investigation. Police say the shooting occurred at about 7 p.m. on Eastmoor between Main Street and 130 South. The injured individual was taken to the hospital.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public.

Details on the victims’ or suspect’s identities were not released.

FOX 13 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

