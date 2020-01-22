Grantsville teen charged in murder of four family members

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — The boy accused of killing four members of his family in Grantsville last week has been formally charged in connection with the crimes.

Colin Jeffrey Haynie, 16, is charged with four counts of aggravated murder, one count of attempted aggravated murder and five counts of felony discharge of a firearm with serious bodily injury. All of the charges are first-degree felonies.

On Monday, Grantsville Police identified the victims as 52-year-old Consuelo Alejandra Haynie, 15-year-old Alexis Haynie, 14-year-old Mathew Haynie and 12-year-old Maylan Haynie.

A probable cause statement released Wednesday identifies Alexis, Mathew and Maylan as Colin’s siblings and Consuelo as Colin’s mother.

The statement also provides new details about the events surrounding the murders.

According to the statement, the Tooele County Dispatch Center received a call from an unidentified female who said she, Colin and Colin’s father were driving to Mountain West Medical Center and Colin had told her he killed his family.

Based on forensic evidence and information gathered from witnesses, police believe Colin killed Consuelo and Maylan around 1 p.m., followed by Alexis and Mathew as they each returned home later that afternoon.

Colin’s father told police that he arrived at the family home around 6:15 p.m. Friday, and that Colin shot him in the leg, the statement said.

“A struggle ensued and [Colin]’s father was hit in the head with an unknown object, causing a laceration. [Colin]’s father said that he told [Colin] that [Colin]’s mother would be sad if [Colin] killed him. He said that [Colin] told him that his mother and other siblings were already dead,” the probable cause statement says. “[Colin]’s father was able to get the handgun away from him. [Colin] told his father that his intention was to kill everyone in the house except himself.”

On Tuesday, Tooele County Attorney Scott Broadhead said Haynie’s case will not be heard in juvenile court.

“Under Utah State Law, if you are 16 years of age or older and you have been charged with a crime of aggravated murder or murder, you automatically are a part of the district court,” Broadhead said. “Juveniles cannot, are not subject to capitol penalties. So the maximum penalty for aggravated murder is life without parole,” he said.

FOX 13 typically does not name juvenile defendants, but is naming Haynie because prosecutors have elected to direct file as an adult in the state court system.