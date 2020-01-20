Hundreds gather for candlelight vigil following shooting death of mother, three children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — Hundreds of community members came together Monday night to mourn the loss of four people who police said were shot and killed by a family member inside of their Grantsville home Friday night.

Bright lights pounded a small cement stage, nestled between gazebos at Grantsville City Park Monday night, as hundreds of community members filled the surrounding area with lit candles in hand.

“Bless those who remain, that we will feel the love of this wonderful family and those around us,” a man said as he opened with prayer. “These things we ask and pray for in the name of Jesus Christ, Amen.”

One by one, residents took turns stepping into the lights and taking the microphone.

“When tragedy strikes, for whatever reason, we become stronger, we become united,” said Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall.

Among the masses were friends and strangers, all standing in solidarity to honor and remember the members of the Haynie family.

“One of the things that I think would be the greatest tribute we could have is that this unity doesn’t end tonight,” Mayor Marshall continued.

Four large portraits rested at the front of the stage, donning the smiling faces of those family members: 52-year-old Consuelo Alejandra Haynie, 15-year-old Alexis, 14-year-old Mathew and 12-year-old Maylan.

“There is peace in Christ, when we learn of him, feel the love he felt for us, when he bore our sins,” a choir of the children’s friends sang as they huddled on the stage.

The father, 50-year-old Colin Haynie, was also shot — he was sent to the hospital and has since been released.

The crowd joined the choir in singing before a letter from Colin and his college-aged son, Danny, shared a letter to those in attendance.

“The depths of sorrow that we feel is matched only by the overwhelming outpouring of love that we feel from the Grantsville and surrounding communities,” community member Patty Deakin-Daley read the letter aloud.

“Words cannot adequately convey the words we have for your thoughts, prayers and well wishes. Please know these have given us great comfort and have given us strength to press forward. Please know that as you mourn with us, we also mourn with you — we pray that all may be comforted at this difficult time,” the letter continued. “We thank all of those who have come to participate tonight and hope that you will be strengthened and uplifted as you have uplifted and strengthened us. The Haynie family.”

Friends and family then came forward to share fond memories, as the crowd continued to watch behind candlelight.

Counseling services are being offered for free to community members, Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Grantsville Library. Tooele County School District will also provide crisis counseling to students on Tuesday.

Funeral services will take place this Friday, January 24.

A fundraising page has been started for the family to help cover funeral expenses, medical expenses for the father, as well as home cleaning and repairs, among other things. It can be found HERE.

At last report, nearly 2,000 community members had donated a total of $83,147.