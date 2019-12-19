SLCPD release review on Chamber of Commerce, inland port incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department released a report on Thursday detailing the internal investigation into the department's response to a protest in downtown Salt Lake City.

On July 9, 2019, a protest of the proposed Utah inland port spilled over into the Utah State Chamber of Commerce resulting in a confrontation with police and protesters that led to several arrests and forceful removal of hundreds of protesters.

The official Incident Review was compiled using over 100 narrative reports, security footage, footage from 340 body cameras and media footage.

The day of the protest, hundreds of people gathered outside of the Salt Lake City and County building to voice their opposition to a proposed inland port. The group made their way across the street to the Chamber of Commerce building. Protester gathered in the lobby and some went up to the sixth floor where the Chamber of Commerce office is located and engaged in a sit-in.

After reports of vandalism, an executive with the building asked the protesters to leave the private property, they refused. The complainant then called the police to handle the situation.

Police arrived on the scene and asked the protesters to leave. After multiple attempts and refusal, officers began to forcefully remove protesters from the property. This resulted in a confrontation between protesters and police officers. Ten arrests and 4 injuries were reported after the building was cleared.

In the report, it reviews and highlights moments when officers did not follow department policies.

A formal announcement was not given to disperse from the building.

Officers should have used an amplified source to communicate with protesters.

There appeared to be three incident commanders on-scene, causing confusion with officers.

You can view the full report below:

Chamber-of-Commerce-Incident-Review-12132019-FINAL