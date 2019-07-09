Eight arrested in inland port protest at SLC Chamber of Commerce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — A protest at the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce turned heated Tuesday afternoon, forcing Salt Lake City Police to close parts of two major streets just ahead of rush hour.

SLCPD spokesman Det. Greg Wilking said protesters entered the building and disrupted the office environment there, prompting a large police response to disperse the crowd.

Eight people, five of whom were taken to jail, were arrested in Tuesday'protest. The other three were issued citations and released.

The charges expected to be filed include trespassing, riot, assault and criminal mischief.

A video of the protest taken from inside the building shows a crowd of people attempting to storm the building as police shove back. Several people appear to have been arrested or detained.

Wilking explained police are often deployed to protect peaceful protesters, but Tuesday's protest was disruptive and SLCPD's response was to use as little force as needed to disperse the crowd.

SLCPD closed 200 E between 300 S and 400 S, and 400 S between 300 E and State St. Police reopened 400 S by 4:30, but the closure along 200 E expanded to 500 S.

The inland port is a massive import-export center being planned for Salt Lake City’s west side. It would bring in goods from the coast, bypassing customs, to be distributed across the region. The plan, which takes up a third of the city, is controversial.

Opponents are concerned about the effects an inland port would have on the environment, particularly its effects on the already poor air quality situation along the Wasatch Front.