10 people charged in connection with July inland port protest

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office has filed criminal charges against several people involved in a protest against the inland port being built in Salt Lake City.

In July, eight people were arrested in a heated protest at the Utah State Chamber of Commerce building. On Monday, the attorney’s office announced that it was charging 10 people with counts of riot, criminal trespass and other various charges. In the announcement, the attorney’s office said it had reviewed extensive footage from police body cameras, cell phones, surveillance cameras and media footage.

“We also carefully considered the sometimes difficult but crucial distinction between lawful protest, which is protected by the First Amendment, and the criminal conduct of specific individuals, which is not,” the attorney’s office stated.

The names and ages of those charged are:

Kaden Cicily Fralick, 21

Rosemarie Zoe Obrien, 25

Randy Navarette, 20

Hannah Kelman Zivolich, 24

Ethan Merrill Petersen, 25

Amy Kathleen Kovac, 28

Richard Anderson, Jr., 31

Nicholas Evert Jones, 30

Jackson Richman, 18

Joshua Macrae Baker-Cooper, 34

This article will be updated.

Read the full charging document here:

