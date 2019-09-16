Medical cannabis tweaks expected as Utah lawmakers meet in special session Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah lawmakers will meet for a special session Monday, and medical cannabis is expected to be a major focus.

Gov. Herbert called the session earlier this month and said he wants the state's medical cannabis program to be off the ground by March 2020.

Lawmakers are expected to make changes to the medical cannabis bill passed to replace the voter-approved Proposition 2.

Those changes include eliminating dispensaries run by county health departments, changing packaging requirements and other adjustments.

The "central fill" plan where health departments would distribute the medical cannabis ran into trouble in Davis and Salt Lake counties after attorneys for both recommended against the plan.

The legislature will also discuss census funding, the governor's press release stated, "and making several other technical adjustments." See below for the other topics on the agenda: