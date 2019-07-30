Salt Lake County recommends against distributing medical cannabis, adding to pressure to end state-run dispensary system

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill tells FOX 13 he has advised the Salt Lake Valley Health Department to not participate in a state-run medical cannabis dispensary system.

The decision by the chief legal officer for Utah’s most populous county adds to pressure on the Utah State Legislature, which crafted the idea of having county health departments handing out cannabis to qualifying patients. But prosecutors and health departments have raised concerns that they would be violating federal law by making their employees essentially drug dealers.

Gill said in an interview Tuesday that he was concerned about subjecting Salt Lake County to prosecution and made his recommendation many months ago. He also told FOX 13 he has been speaking with Senate Majority Leader Evan Vickers, R-Cedar City, who told him that a potential solution was already being crafted that would remove counties from the program.

The legal advice by Gill, a Democrat, is similar to what Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings, a Republican, gave his own county. As FOX 13 first reported on Monday, Rawlings recommended the Davis County Health Department not participate out of worries that county employees could face potential federal drug prosecutions and the county could lose millions in federal grant dollars.

In a statement to FOX 13, Sen. Vickers said he had heard from county attorneys and health departments and was working to find a solution. A state-run dispensary is expected to be up and running by April 2020.

Voters approved Proposition 2 last year, legalizing medical cannabis in Utah. The legislature overrode that, crafting a bill negotiated between Prop. 2 opponents and supporters. It moved from a network of private dispensaries to more of a state-controlled system where cannabis would be doled out through county health departments.

The arguments mirror a lawsuit being pursued by Together for Responsible Use and Cannabis Education (TRUCE) and the Epilepsy Association of Utah. TRUCE founder Christine Stenquist has praised the county attorneys for their comments, urging lawmakers to go back to private dispensaries under Prop. 2.

Other medical cannabis advocates agreed.

“We believe it’s very important to make sure patients throughout Utah, especially in rural Utah, can access legal medical cannabis,” Desiree Hennessy, the director of the Utah Patients Coalition, said in a statement. “In light of counties resisting the central fill concept, we urge the Legislature to provide more private medical cannabis pharmacies to compensate.”

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 and fox13now.com as more information becomes available.