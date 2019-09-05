× Gov. Herbert calls special session to discuss medical cannabis

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Legislature will convene later this month to focus on the issues around dispensing medical cannabis.

Governor Herbert’s office announced the special session will be held on September 16.

“My administration is dedicated to ensuring that quality, medical grade cannabis products are accessible to patients by March of 2020,” said Gov. Gary R. Herbert in a news release. “Removing the requirement for a state central fill pharmacy will provide efficient and timely distribution of this substance for those who need it.”

The legislature will also discuss census funding “and making several other technical adjustments.”