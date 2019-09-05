Gov. Herbert calls special session to discuss medical cannabis
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Legislature will convene later this month to focus on the issues around dispensing medical cannabis.
Governor Herbert’s office announced the special session will be held on September 16.
“My administration is dedicated to ensuring that quality, medical grade cannabis products are accessible to patients by March of 2020,” said Gov. Gary R. Herbert in a news release. “Removing the requirement for a state central fill pharmacy will provide efficient and timely distribution of this substance for those who need it.”
The legislature will also discuss census funding “and making several other technical adjustments.”
- Issues to be addressed during the special session include the following:
- Amendments to medical cannabis laws to repeal requirements regarding a state
central fill pharmacy and other amendments necessary to ensure the efficient and safe implementation and operation of the state’s medical cannabis program;
- Amendments to the Utah Election Code regarding the date of the 2020 primary election and technical amendments;
- Amendments to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act regarding the transportation and storage of certain heavy beer prior to November 1, 2019;
- Legislative approval of and appropriations for the settlement of lawsuits against the state;
- Amendments to certain tax incentives regarding the review required by an independent certified public accountant and technical amendments;
- Appropriations for the 2020 United States Census and “[f]or the Senate to consent to appointments made by the Governor.”