Firework hits police car, sparks field fire in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah -- Thursday is the last day it's legal to discharge fireworks for Pioneer Day, and authorities are urging caution after a firework truck a police vehicle and started a field fire in Herriman.

An officer on patrol for Herriman Police spotted some fireworks in a restricted area near 13400 South and Mountain View Corridor around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

When the officer drove by, one of the fireworks tipped over and hit the police vehicle before landing in a nearby field and sparking a fire.

Unified Fire Authority responded and extinguished the flames quickly.

Sgt. Brad Bailey with Herriman Police urged Utahns not to discharge fireworks in areas under restrictions due to high fire danger.

"Please be responsible; we have one day left of the season," Bailey said. "We don't need any more fires here in Herriman, and we don't need any more fires in the state of Utah. Just be responsible and have fun in the appropriate manner."

