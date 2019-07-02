Utah fire agencies list fireworks restrictions for 2019
SALT LAKE CITY — Fire departments around Utah are making the public aware of the boundaries in which fireworks may legally be discharged for Independence Day and Pioneer Day.
Fireworks can be legally discharged in designated areas from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. from July 2-5 and July 22-25. The hours extend to midnight on July 4 and 24.
Fireworks are prohibited in all national forests year-round, regardless of weather conditions or holidays.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office compiled the following list of fireworks restrictions for Utah. Check with your local fire department if you don’t see your city or county listed.
Salt Lake County residents can reference an interactive map of the restricted areas around the county. Click here to see the map.
- Utah State Forester Statewide 2018 Restrictions
- BLM Lands, U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service 2018 Restrictions
- Alpine – Fireworks Restrictions
- American Fork – 2018 Restrictions and 2018 Map
- Bountiful – 2017 Restrictions
- Box Elder – 2017 State Fire Restriction Order Box Elder County
- Brigham City Restrictions and Map
- Bryce Canyon City – Bryce Canyon City Fire Restriction 2018 – Updated 7-19-18 and 2018 Fireworks Prohibited
- Cedar Hills – Fireworks Restrictions
- Centerville – 2017 Restrictions
- Coalville – Ordinance No. 2016-2
- Cottonwood Heights – Temporary Ban on Aerial Fireworks and City Fireworks Statement
- Daggett County Fire & Fireworks – Resolution
- Draper – Fireworks Restrictions and Ordinance
- Eagle Mountain – Resolution
- Emery County – 2018 Firework Plan
- Enoch – Ordinance
- Farmington – Restrictions and Map
- Fruit Heights – Restrictions and Map
- Henefer – The Council has banned all fireworks, and open fires within city limits. A resolution was passed on June 28, for as long as the fire danger is high.
- Highland – Restrictions June 2019 and Map June 2019 and City Website Fireworks Information
- Holladay – Ordinance
- Kanab – Firework Restrictions and Fireworks Exclusion Map
- Layton – 2019 Firework Restrictions and 2019 Fireworks Restrictions Interactive Map or Basic Map and Sky Lantern Prohibition.
- Lehi – Fireworks are prohibited north of State Route 92 and along the Dry Creek corridor from 1200 East to Center Street.
- Lindon – 2018 Restrictions 2014-4-R and 2018 Map – City Wide and 2018 Map – Foothills
- Mapleton – Fireworks Map 2019
- Moab – Resolution
- Morgan – Fire Restrictions Executive Order
- Murray – Ordinance
- Myton – Resolution
- North Salt Lake – 2017 Restrictions
- North View – See Weber Fire District
- Ogden – 2018 Restrictions and 2018 Map
- Orem – Map
- Park City – 2017 Restrictions (see news items New Open Fire Ban in Summit County and Fireworks Safety Tips for Park City)
- Payson – 2019 Restrictions and 2019 Map
- Pleasant Grove – Resolution and Map
- Plymouth – Ordinance
- Provo – 2019 Fire and Fireworks Restrictions – In addition to these restrictions, fireworks are not allowed anywhere on the BYU Campus.
- Rich County – Rich County and ALL of the incorporated towns within Rich county have passed a complete & TOTAL fire & fireworks prohibited resolution. We ask for support in prohibiting fires & fireworks on state lands within Rich County until further notice. 2017 State Fire Restriction Order Rich County
- Riverdale – Ordinance and Map
- Roy – Fireworks Restrictions 2019
- Salem – Ordinance
- Salina – Ordinance
- Salt Lake City – Fire Restrictions 2019 and Map
- Sandy – 2018 Map
- Santaquin – Ordinance and Restrictions Map for 2018
- Saratoga Springs – Fireworks Restrictions 2019 and Map
- South Jordan – Resolution R2019-14 , Jordan River Map, Bingham Creek Map
- South Salt Lake – (See So. Salt Lake City website for latest restrictions – Link)
- South Ogden – 2018 Restrictions
- South Weber – Fireworks Restrictions_Map (2018)
- Spanish Fork – Ordinance
- Springville – 2018 Restrictions and Map
- St. George – 2019 Fireworks Restrictions Map and Interactive Map and Fireworks Information
- Taylorsville – Ordinance
- Tooele County – 2018 County Restrictions Map and 2018 Fireworks Flyer
- Tropic – 2018 Fire Restriction as of July 3 and 2018 Fireworks Prohibited
- Unified Fire Authority Restrictions and Interactive Map
- Uintah – (See Weber Fire District) 2019 Fireworks Restrictions
- Vernal – Ordinance
- Washington City – 2019 Fireworks Restrictions Map
- Washington Terrace – Restriction Zone
- Weber Fire District – Restrictions as of June 30 2017 – State Fire Restriction Order 2017 Weber County
- West Jordan – West Jordan 2019 Fireworks Restrictions and 2019 Map
- West Valley – 2017 Restrictions