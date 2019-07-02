× Utah fire agencies list fireworks restrictions for 2019

SALT LAKE CITY — Fire departments around Utah are making the public aware of the boundaries in which fireworks may legally be discharged for Independence Day and Pioneer Day.

Fireworks can be legally discharged in designated areas from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. from July 2-5 and July 22-25. The hours extend to midnight on July 4 and 24.

Fireworks are prohibited in all national forests year-round, regardless of weather conditions or holidays.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office compiled the following list of fireworks restrictions for Utah. Check with your local fire department if you don’t see your city or county listed.

Salt Lake County residents can reference an interactive map of the restricted areas around the county. Click here to see the map.