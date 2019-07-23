High temperatures and fire weather warnings for much of Utah heading into Pioneer Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- It will be another hot day for many Utahns, and Tuesdays' climbing temperatures come hand-in-hand with high fire danger.

Fire weather warnings and heat advisories are in effect for several counties in Utah.

Fireworks are legal to discharge in Utah through the 25th due to the holiday, but several areas have restrictions in place due to fire concerns.

Isolated thunderstorms with the potential for lightning strikes will increase the fire danger in western and central Utah later Tuesday. Gusty winds are also possible but not much precipitation is expected from those storms.

The thunderstorms should move across central and southern Utah Wednesday through Friday, but with more chance for rain.

Temperatures should cool off a few degrees for Pioneer Day as clouds move in, and there is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in northern Utah for Wednesday—but most activity is expected to be farther south.

The storms should clear out by the weekend, and temperatures will begin warming up again.

